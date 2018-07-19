Tooele man charged with home burglary

A Tooele man is charged with felony burglary and theft after he allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of personal property from a home last October.

Rhett Kay Brown, 28, is charged with second-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony theft, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police were called to a residence on Alfred Drive on Oct. 9 on reports of a burglary, according to a probable cause statement. The residence was processed for evidence and fingerprints were found on a jewelry container that had been gone through during the burglary.

The fingerprints were sent to the state crime lab and were found to be Brown’s, the probable cause statement said. Investigators met with the victims, who said they did not know Brown and he had never been to their residence.

On July 11, police interviewed Brown, who admitted to helping a friend carry bags from the residence, the statement said. Brown admitted to entering the home and taking property, which he knew was stolen.

At the time of his arrest, Brown had several needles he used for injecting methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement.

During his initial appearance Monday in 3rd District Court, Brown was appointed a public defender and his bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to return to court on July 31 at 9 a.m. for a scheduling conference before Judge Matthew Bates.