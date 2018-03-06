Tooele man charged with kidnapping and assault

A Tooele man has been charged with three felonies after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

Antwan Demetrie Bell, 35, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, third-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Tooele City police were dispatched on a welfare check for a woman reported to have been assaulted on Jan. 16, according to a probable cause statement. The victim told police she accidently fell down the stairs at the time.

The victim later told her brother and a coworker that she was pushed down the stairs by and assaulted by Bell, who she lived with, the statement said. She also said she was being held against her will and could not leave the residence.

The victim also sent photos of a black eye and other facial injuries to her brother and coworker, which she said were inflicted by Bell, according to the probable cause statement.

Tooele City police returned on Jan. 18 with a search warrant to interview the victim, the statement said.

In an interview with police, the victim said Bell had assaulted her on several occassions, including being choked to near unconsciousness. She said Bell would “tackle her, beat her, and choke her” if she attempted to leave, according to the statement.

The victim did not suffer any broken bones but appeared to be in severe pain and was hospitalized for an examination, the statement said. A juvenile female living in the home said she witnessed the abuse and heard the victim being told she wasn’t able to leave the house.

Bell did not speak with police without an attorney present and was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

Bell made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Jan. 29 and was scheduled for a scheduling conference on Tuesday. During his initial appearance he was assigned $100,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim.