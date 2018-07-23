Tooele man charged with object rape, sexual abuse

A Tooele man is expected back in 3rd District Court next week on felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse that occurred in June.

Nelson Humbert Gonzalez, 33, is charged with first-degree felony object rape of a child and second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child.

On June 24, Tooele City police took a report of sexual abuse, according to a probable cause statement. The report stated the victim, who was younger than 15 years old, had been sexually abused by Gonzalez.

The victim was interviewed at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center two days later and said Gonzalez came into their room around 2 a.m., waking them up, the statement said. The victim said Gonzalez told them he couldn’t sleep and began to rub their back.

The victim said Gonzalez then moved his hands from their back and touched the victim inappropriately under their clothing and penetrated the victim with his finger, the statement said. The victim also said there were two recent incidents where Gonzalez touched their behind, both over and under their clothing.

The same day, Gonzalez was interviewed at the Tooele City Police Department, the probable cause statement said. He said that on June 24, he had returned home from a bar and went straight to the victim’s room to pull a prank on them.

Gonzalez said he jumped on top of the victim’s bed to scare them and they woke up scared, so he apologized and gave them a hug, the statement said. He denied touching the victim in an inappropriate way.

Gonzalez made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 2, where he was appointed an attorney and bail was set at $30,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on July 31 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.