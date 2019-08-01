Tooele man charged with rape, aggravated sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man facing eight first-degree felony charges was back in 3rd District Court Tuesday for a scheduling conference.

Michael Porter Walden, 31, is charged with first-degree felony rape of a child, first-degree felony object rape of a child, three counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child.

Tooele City police were advised on a report of a child younger than 14 years old who had been sexually molested by Walden over the past two years on July 12, according to a probable cause statement.

During an interview with investigators, the victim told police Walden had been asked them to remove their clothes in one incident and asked them to touch him sexually during numerous incidents of abuse.

When the victim did not comply with Walden, he would force them to touch him, the victim said in the probable cause statement. The alleged abuse happened “almost every day,” the statement said.

When Walden was located by Tooele City police, he was brought in for an interview, according to the probable cause statement. After being read his rights, Walden said he did not want to speak with investigators and was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 22, Walden was appointed counsel and Judge Mattew Bates set his bail at $250,000. Bates also ordered Walden to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Walden’s scheduling conference was continued to Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. and he was again advised by Bates he may not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family.