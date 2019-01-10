Tooele man charged with rape, kidnapping and sexual assault

A Salt Lake City man has been charged in 3rd District Court after he allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped a woman in Tooele City last November.

Casey Ray Nielsen, 36, is charged with first-degree felony rape, first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault, second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police were contacted on Dec. 6 after a 22-year-old woman reported she had been kidnapped and raped by a man, later identified as Nielsen, a probable cause statement said. The victim told police she was taken to a Tooele City residence by another male with her head covered by a pillow case and her hands tied with rope.

The victim said Nielsen took her from the other man and into a room inside the attached garage of the residence, the statement said. She said Nielsen had a handgun on top of the safe in the room and blocked the doorway, so she was unable to leave.

The victim said Nielsen “gave her several injections of an unknown substance while she was there” and she remembered him taking off her pants, pulling her off the chair and onto his lap, the probable cause statement said. The victim said she didn’t remember what happened after, but awoke with pain and discomfort in her genitals.

After waking, the victim said Nielsen covered her face again with a pillow case before leaving the residence and getting into a white car, the statement said. While driving in the area of Heritage Hill Dr., the victim said she pulled on the steering wheel, causing Nielsen to crash the car and allow her to escape.

On Dec. 18, a search warrant was served at the address indicated by the victim and police found several items the victim described as having been in the room, according to the probable cause statement. When the responding officer showed a photo of the victim to the homeowner, they confirmed the victim had been staying inside the room in the garage with Nielsen and at one point saw her not wearing pants and appearing to be disoriented.

On Jan. 4, police interviewed the other male accused of kidnapping the victim and he denied putting a pillowcase over her head or tying her hands, the statement said. He said the victim left his house on her own.

Tooele City police interviewed Nielsen on Jan. 7 and he said he was with a woman with blonde hair, the statement said. The victim has black hair. When shown a picture of the victim, Nielsen said he didn’t recognize her and the woman he was with that night was only there for a few hours and was there willingly.

Nielsen also denied driving a vehicle with the victim inside or having sexual activity with the victim, according to the probable cause statement. A search of the backpack Nielsen had with him at the time contained a pipe and several used needles. He admitted during the interview to using methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Nielsen was then arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, rape, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of his arrest, Nielsen was on parole from a November 2016 case, in which he pleaded guilty to third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 36 months probation by 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates on Feb. 13 and released from jail.

Charges of first-degree felony kidnapping, third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, knowingly produce or manufacture a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and misdemeanor assault were dismissed without prejudice.

The victim in the November 2016 case said she was held captive in the same house by Nielsen, who she was dating at the time, according to the probable cause statement. She said Nielsen became upset when she found out about his prior arrests and he became angry, chasing her down when she attempted to leave and preventing her from yelling by covering her mouth.

The victim said Nielsen threw her on the floor inside the home and kicked her in the head and ribs, the statement said. She said Nielsen confined her to the home for a couple weeks using intimidation and making physical and verbal threats.

When a search warrant was served at the home, Nielsen was found to be in possession of two guns and various drug paraphernalia.