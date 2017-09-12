Tooele man charged with rape of a child

A Tooele man made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court for rape of a child charges on Monday.

Guy Asher Gabaldon, 43, is charged with six counts of first-degree felony rape of a child.

Gabaldon was interviewed by Tooele City police about sexual abuse and rape of a child on Sept. 5, according to a probable cause statement. After being read his Miranda rights, Gabaldon told police he knew why he was being interviewed.

Gabaldon told police he had sexual intercourse with a minor under 15 years old nine times over the span of one year and described two other incidents of sexual abuse, according to the probable cause statement. He told police the intercourse with the minor was consensual.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, bail for Gabaldon was set at $100,000 bondable. 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins ordered Gabaldon to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Gabaldon is scheduled to appear in court for a roll call hearing on Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. before Adkins.