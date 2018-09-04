Tooele man charged with rape while victim had seizure

A Tooele man has been charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted a victim suffering from a seizure.

Hoy Alan Anderson, 42, is charged with first-degree felony rape.

Tooele City police were notified of the alleged rape on Aug. 12, when the victim contacted patrol officers, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said Anderson had raped her on Aug. 9 while she was having a seizure and could not consent.

After the seizure, the victim noticed she was sore and found evidence of sexual contact, the probable cause statement said. The victim confronted Anderson, who said nothing then admitted he “had sex a little bit” when asked again.

The victim’s daughter was interviewed at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center on Aug. 16, and said she was in the room when her mother had the seizure, the statement said. She said Anderson ushered the daughter out of the room and closed the door.

Later that day, investigators interviewed Anderson about the crime, according to the probable cause statement. He first said he masturbated near the victim, but eventually admitted to the rape.

Anderson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.