Tooele man charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault

The Tooele man who was the suspect in a domestic violence situation and was shot at by a Tooele City Police officer has been charged in 3rd District Court.

Christopher Michael Ono, 27, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Tooele City police responded to Mountain West Medical Center on Oct. 9 to speak with the victim of a domestic assault, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said Ono had assaulted her inside her vehicle near his home on 860 North.

The victim told police that Ono punched her in the face through the window of her vehicle, the statement said. The officer observed the victim had “substantial injuries” including a bleeding nose and swollen eye socket.

When police responded to Ono’s home, two officers went to the front door and a third went to the rear of the residence, according to a joint press release from Tooele City police and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. When officers tried to summon Ono to the front of the home, he fled out the back door.

While fleeing the home, Ono pointed a pistol in the direction of the officer by the rear door, the release said. The officer fired several times at Ono, prompting him to surrender. Neither Ono nor the officer was injured in the incident.

An investigation into the officer involved shooting was turned over to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. A loaded firearm was discovered by the back door where Ono surrendered, according to the release.

Ono is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates on Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m.