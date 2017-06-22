Tooele man charged with selling drugs in parking lot

A Tooele man is facing felony drug charges after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of a recreational vehicle at the UEC Theatres in Tooele.

Camron Romero, 26, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police were dispatched to the movie theatres on Pine Canyon Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot the evening of June 13, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party said there had been a lot of traffic in and out of the motorhome.

The responding officer spoke with the driver of the motorhome and he observed paraphernalia in plain sight, the statement said. After applying for and receiving a warrant to search the vehicle, officers called Romero out from the vehicle and he was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the RV, officers found substances suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine in quantities greater than that for personal use, the statement said. A digital scale, $163 in cash and plastic baggies were also found inside the vehicle.

Romero was sentenced to 36 months probation in May 2016 after he pleaded guilty to third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He led area law enforcement on a high-speed chase in March 2016 that began in Grantsville City limits and ended in a single-vehicle accident on Bates Canyon Road in Erda.

Romero was arrested 11 days later in Tooele City.

According to court records, Romero violated his probation last August and a $25,000 warrant was issued on Aug. 24. The warrant was recalled when Romero was arrested last Tuesday.