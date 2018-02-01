Tooele man charged with sex abuse of a child

A Tooele man facing felony sexual abuse charges made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Tanner Joseph Sterrett, 18, is charged with three counts of first degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Charges against Sterrett stem from a state Department of Child and Family Services report, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department. The report was received by Tooele City police on Jan. 24.

The victim, who is younger than 4 years old, told investigators during a Children’s Justice Center interview that Sterrett and another minor male had inappropriately touched her, the statement said.

Sterrett was interviewed by Tooele City police and, after waiving his Miranda rights, spoke with investigators, according to the probable cause statement. He told investigators he had touched the victim inappropriately while helping her go to the bathroom.

During the interview, Sterrett identified another incident where he touched the victim inappropriately “because he was bored,” the probable cause statement said.

In an initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates set bail at $150,000 and ordered Sterrett have no contact with the victim. Sterrett was also assigned a public defender.

Sterrett is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on Feb. 6 for a scheduling conference at 9 a.m.