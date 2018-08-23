Tooele man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly sexually abused an underage victim.

Miguel A. Moreno, 38, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Tooele City police were assigned a sexual abuse case involving a victim younger than 12 years old on Aug. 9, according to a probable cause statement. The incident was reported to have taken place the evening of June 15, or early June 16, at Moreno’s home on Coleman Street.

The victim was sleeping at Moreno’s residence when the alleged abuse happened, the statement said. Moreno was known to the victim and in a position of trust.

Tooele City police investigators witnessed an interview with the victim, who said they were asleep in a bunk bed when Moreno entered the bedroom and stood alongside the bed, according to the statement. The victim said Moreno rubbed their genitals for several minutes and they felt stressed and wondered why something like that would happen.

Following the alleged sexual abuse, the victim said they texted their father, the statement said. The victim texted their father to say Moreno touched them and they wanted to leave the residence.

Investigators were able to see the text messages the victim sent their father the night of the alleged incident, according to the probable cause statement.

On Aug. 14, Moreno was interviewed at the Tooele City Police Department and admitted to entering the bedroom, the statement said. He said he moved a blanket to cover the victim while in the room and said it was possible he touched the victim inappropriately at that time.

Moreno made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday before Judge Matthew Bates. During the appearance, Moreno’s bail was set at $100,000 and he was assigned a public defender.

Moreno is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. before Bates.