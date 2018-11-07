Tooele man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man has been charged in 3rd District Court after he allegedly sexually abused an 11-year-old child.

Jose Luis Mendez Pimentel, 29, is charged with three counts of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child.

On Sept. 12, Tooele City police investigators were assigned a child abuse and neglect report, according to a probable cause statement. The report said the victim, an 11-year-old child, had been abused by Mendez Pimentel on three occasions.

According to the report, the victim told their mother that Mendez Pimentel removed their pants and then he would rub his penis on the victim’s body, the statement said.

During a Sept. 21 interview at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center, the victim told the state Division of Children and Family Services caseworker that Mendez Pimentel would touch them all over. The victim said it had been happening for over four years at Mendez Pimentel’s house, who was in a position of trust to the victim.

Following his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday morning, Mendez Pimentel is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.