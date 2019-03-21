Tooele man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man charged in connection with an alleged incident of child sex abuse made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Alexander John Millar, 36, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He is also charged with three counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2nd District Court in Farmington.

Millar pleaded not guilty to all charges in the 2nd District Court case on March 13.

The 10-year-old victim was interviewed on Jan. 4, where they told investigators they had been sexually abused by Millar, who was in a position of trust, since they were 5 years old, a probable cause statement said. All but one of the incidences of abuse the victim described occurred in Farmington and Fruit Heights.

In the probable cause statement for the Farmington case, the victim said Millar sexually abused them above and below their clothing after bringing them to his bed. The victim said the abuse occurred several times per week over three years.

The victim said the other incident occurred in Tooele County last Dec. 30, after Millar was drinking and came into the room the victim was sleeping in, according to the probable cause statement in the Tooele case. The victim said Millar tried to get them to come to bed with him but they refused and pretended to be asleep, at which point Millar grabbed the victim’s buttocks before leaving the room.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Millar’s bail was set at $50,000 and he was appointed an attorney. He is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference on April 2 at 9 a.m.