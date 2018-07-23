Tooele man charged with sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually abused a young child.

Dennis J. Andreasen, 58, is charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tooele City police were notified on July 14 that Andreasen had called the state Division of Child and Family Services to admit he had sexually abused a 6-year-old child, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim in the crime was interviewed at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center and disclosed that Andreasen touched them inappropriately and had the victim touch him sexually, the probable cause statement said. The victim also said Andreasen had them watch sexually explicit cartoon videos together.

In an interview with police, Andreasen admitted to the incidents of abuse described by the victim and to them watching sexually explicit cartoons together, the statement said. He also admitted to recording video of the instances of abuse on his phone.

Andreasen is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 25 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.