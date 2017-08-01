Tooele man charged with sexual abuse

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in 3rd District Court in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor over a period of years.

Lawrence A. Krish, 66, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of forcible sexual assault.

Tooele City police were notified of the alleged abuse after the victim, who was younger than 15 years old, was interviewed at the Tooele Children’s Justice Center earlier this month, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said they awoke to Krish, who is close to the victim’s family, rubbing their genitals.

In the interview, the victim said Krish had reached under their shirt and down their pants over the course of multiple years, according to the statement.

Krish was then interviewed by police, waiving his Miranda right and agreeing to speak with officers, the statement said. He denied touching the victim’s genitals and said he may have inadvertently touched the victim inappropriately in the past when hugging them from behind.

Tooele City police arrested Krish following the interview and he was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center, the probable cause statement said. The case is still under investigation as additional children have disclosed abuse by Krish and need to be interviewed.

Bail was set at $100,000 and Krish was assigned a public defender during his initial appearance last Tuesday.

Krish is scheduled to be back in 3rd District Court for a roll call hearing on Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.