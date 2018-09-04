Tooele man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A Tooele man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to a Facebook account.

Frank L. Brunson, 57, is charged in 3rd District Court with four counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Facebook filed a complaint with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 22, after it discovered a user had uploaded child pornography, according to a probable cause statement. The user who uploaded the content was identified as Brunson.

After investigators with the Tooele City Police Department viewed the material obtained via Facebook, a court order was sent to Comcast on July 31, the statement said. On Aug. 10, Comcast returned information on the IP address, which identified Brunson as the subscriber and gave his address on 670 North.

A search warrant for Brunson’s residence was served on Aug. 30, according to the probable cause statement. Brunson was at the home and agreed to speak with investigators.

During his interview with police, Brunson admitted to using his phone to view child pornography and sending images of child pornography through Facebook, the statement said. His phone was processed on scene by investigators and a number of files of child pornography were found.

Brunson was taken into custody and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

As of press time Tuesday morning, Brunson did not have a court date set in 3rd District Court.