Tooele man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Tooele man is facing felony sexual exploitation charges in connection with child pornography found on his personal electronic devices.

William A. Solano, 20, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force was investigating child pornography being shared from an IP address at a residence on Main Street in Tooele, a probable cause statement said. Investigators were able to download more than 30 files of child pornography from the IP address sharing the files.

Tooele City police secured a search warrant for the Main Street residence and ICAC agents entered the home and found several hundred images on multiple devices within Solano’s home, the statement said. The devices were seized and Solano was arrested on Dec. 22.

Solano agreed to speak with police and admitted to downloading, saving and viewing child pornography, according to the probable cause statement. He was next booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

Solano made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday and bail was set at $50,000. Solano is not allowed to access the internet or have additional violations of the law if released.

The next scheduled court date for Solano is Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. for a roll call hearing before Judge Robert Adkins.