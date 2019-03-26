Tooele man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

A Tooele man who pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a minor in 2003 has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor in 3rd District Court.

Jeremy Lee Bobeda, 45, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. Charges were filed against Bobeda on March 14 and he was scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday morning.

Tooele City police took a report from a witness on Feb. 14, who said his 4-year-old grandchild told him Bobeda, who was in a position of trust, had made them lay on his chest in their underwear and rub their body, the probable cause statement said. The witness said the victim told him Bobeda would take pictures of the victim in their underwear while in the bathtub.

The victim’s mother told police the victim had told their brother that Bobeda made them take their underwear off and sit on his lap to take pictures, the statement said. During an interview at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center, the victim said Bobeda took pictures of them while they were naked in the shower.

Tooele City police obtained a search warrant for Bobeda’s phone, on which investigators found nude pictures of the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

Bobeda was on parole for a conviction of sexual abuse of a minor at the time of the offense, the statement said. Bobeda pleaded guilty to two amended counts of sexual abuse of a minor in February 2003, and was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for both counts, to be served concurrently.