Tooele man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

A Tooele man has been charged with a pair of felonies after he allegedly met an underage girl for sex and sent her illicit pictures.

Thomas D. Ray, 39, is charged with second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree felony dealing with materials harmful to a minor.

Tooele County Sheriff’s investigators interviewed a juvenile female victim on July 25, according to a probable cause statement. The female victim told police she met a man through a chat app, whom she exchanged illicit pictures with.

The victim also told investigators she and the man, later identified as Ray, agreed to meet at the intersection of Campbell Road and Erda Way on July 22, the statement said. The victim got into Ray’s vehicle and they drove to an address in Tooele.

After arriving at a residence on Stansbury Avenue, the victim said Ray took her into his room and took his pants off, according to the statement. She said Ray climbed on top of her and she kicked him in the groin and said she didn’t want to do this anymore.

The victim said Ray drove her to the place he picked her up and dropped her off, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim and her father drove back the way she believed Ray had taken her and identified the house on Stansbury Avenue, the statement said. The victim picked Ray out of a photo lineup.

After investigators met with Ray, he agreed to come to the Tooele County Detention Center for an interview, the statement said. Ray told police he met the victim through the chat app and they exchanged pictures.

According to Ray, the victim sent a message to him saying she wanted to meet for sex and provided the address for meeting, the statement said. He also said the encounter ended in the living room of the residence after he realized the victim was likely underage and he told her he couldn’t do it.

Ray made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. for a scheduling conference.