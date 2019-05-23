Tooele man charged with sodomy on a child

A Tooele man facing three felony charges failed to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Talanoa Cocker, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child and a single count of third-degree felony dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a call at Primary Children’s Hospital regarding a sex abuse case in February, according to a probable cause statement. The deputy spoke with a nurse in the forensic child abuse department who told him the victim, who was younger than 10 years old, had been abused over the past four years.

The victim’s mother told the deputy the victim had been abused by Cocker and he showed them illicit images over the four years, with the most recent incident in April 2018.

The victim was able to describe three different incidents of abuse to the police, with two incidents of sodomy and one of being shown illicit images. The first occurred four years ago, with the other two instances of abuse three years later.

Charges against Cocker were filed on April 24 and a summons to court was issued by 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates on April 26. His initial appearance was scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

When Cocker did not appear for Monday’s initial appearance, Bates issued a $20,000 bench warrant for him.