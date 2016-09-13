Tooele man charged with theft after being arrested in stolen car

A Tooele man faces felony charges after he was arrested outside the Tooele Walmart in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Christopher Michael Ono, 25, is charged with second-degree felony theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ono made his first appearance in 3rd District Court Monday morning before Judge Robert Adkins. He was appointed a public defender and bail was set at $15,000.

On Sept. 7, Tooele City police were dispatched to the Walmart in Tooele in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located in the store’s parking lot, according to a probable cause statement. The car had been listed as stolen out of West Valley City in the National Crime Information Center database.

When Tooele City police officers arrived on scene, they located the car and found Ono inside, the statement said. When officers searched Ono prior to his arrest, they found a white, crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located a backpack that contained drug paraphernalia, including tin foil, a glass pipe with burn residue, syringes and small plastic baggies, according to the statement.

Police also found files and pry tools, such as those used to conduct burglaries, inside the backpack. A filed piece of silverware with tape wrapped around one end was located in the ignition of the stolen car, according to police.

Ono is expected back in 3rd District Court on Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. for a roll call hearing before Adkins.