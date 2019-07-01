Tooele man charged with theft and distribution of controlled substance

A Tooele man is facing felony charges after he allegedly sold marijuana and a firearm from a Tooele residence.

Devin Thomas Hartwell, 19, is charged with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree felony purchase, transfer, possession, transfer or use of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Tooele City police had received multiple complaints over a three-month span regarding illegal narcotics trafficking at a home on 1160 North, a probable cause statement said. In the investigation, law enforcement determined Hartwell lived at the address and could be involved.

Investigators observed vehicle and foot traffic at the residence, which officers determined to be consistent with the sale and use of illegal narcotics, the statement said. A warrant served at the residence on a stolen firearm case led to one of the home’s inhabitants telling police they got the weapon from Hartwell.

On the other man’s phone, investigators found evidence Hartwell had given him the firearm, the statement said. Multiple photographs on the phone were found featuring suspected gang members with firearms and displaying gang signs. The pictures were identified as being inside Hartwell’s home and also included evidence of marijuana sales.

The phone also contained messages between Hartwell and the other man, agreeing to narcotics and firearms transactions, the probable cause statement said.

A search warrant was conducted on Hartwell’s home on June 25, during which a gang member was detained walking away from the home and found to be carrying a firearm, the statement said. The firearm serial number was scratched off and police determined Hartwell was the last person to have possession of the gun.

Police observed the smell of marijuana and eventually located some of the drug and paraphernalia, the statement said. Three juveniles in the home at the time were found to have been smoking marijuana prior to the warrant service.

Hartwell is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 1 before Judge Matthew Bates.