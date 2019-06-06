Tooele man charged with theft

A Tooele man facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and financial documents made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Timothy James Philli Lugo, 32, is charged with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, third-degree felony possession of a forgery device and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police were dispatched to the Deseret Industries in Tooele City on a report of a stolen vehicle on April 24, according to the probable cause statement. The responding officer recognized Lugo, who was seen walking away from the stolen vehicle.

When the vehicle was searched, two glass pipes, an ATM card with the name of a different man and a bank check for $150 with the same name were discovered inside, the statement said. The responding officer called the bank for the check and was informed the account number on the check did not exist.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Lugo’s bail was set at $5,000 and he was appointed counsel. He is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on June 11 at 9 a.m. for a scheduling conference before Judge Matthew Bates.