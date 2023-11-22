Kevin Brent Buchanan, 62, from Tooele, has been charged in a complaint formerly sealed but unsealed on Monday, Nov. 20, with threatening a Palestinian rights organization.

According to publicly filed court documents and a probable cause statement from the U.S Attorney’s Office, Buchanan called the organization and left at least five threatening voice messages between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. In part, his voice messages stated, “You’re the enemy,” “You’re being cataloged,” “You’re gonna die,” and “You’re dead people walking.”

Buchanan is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injury. If convicted, he may face a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The name of the Palestinian rights organization has not yet been released.

The complaint is an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.