Tooele man charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor

A Tooele man made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday in a felony case before Judge Matthew Bates.

Allen Jon Hayden, 35, is charged with third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The Tooele City Police Department began an investigation on Aug. 17 after a 14-year-old victim reported they were raped by Hayden, a probable cause statement said. The victim told police the incident happened four months prior and gave Hayden’s address and picked him out of a photo lineup.

During an interview with police, the victim said Hayden tied their arms and legs with a rope and said Hayden smoked methamphetamine in front of them and blew the smoke into their face, according to the statement.

The victim’s mother said she remembered picking up the victim from a different location the day of the alleged incident and the victim “appeared to be depressed and distraught” but would not tell her why.

Investigators interviewed Hayden at the police department on Aug. 21 and he confessed to having sex with the victim, which he said was consensual, according to the probable cause statement. He said he didn’t know the victim was 14 and believe they were 17 years old or older.

Hayden told police he smoked marijuana that day but the victim was the one who smoked methamphetamine, the statement said.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court, Hayden was appointed an attorney and bail was set at $15,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.