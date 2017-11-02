Tooele man charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor

A Tooele man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was arrested for sexual activity with a minor.

Michael Keystone Martin, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and one count of third-degree felony endangerment of a child or elder adult.

Grantsville City police were notified of a sexual relationship between the victim and Martin on Oct. 17, including information Martin may have photos of the victim, according to a probable cause statement.

During initial contact, Grantsville City police learned the victim had sex with Martin and there were at least two nude photos of the victim on his phone, the statement said.

In an interview with police, Martin admitted to having sex with the victim but said he believed the victim was 17 years old, according to the probable cause statement. Martin showed the officer the nude photos on his phone but said the victim sent them to him and he thought he had deleted them.

When investigators spoke with the victim, they told police Martin had sex with them at least twice and Martin had touched them sexually at least two more times, the statement said. The victim also told police Martin gave them crack cocaine before one of the incidents.

Investigators met with Martin again on Oct. 23 and clarified there were at least four sexual interactions with the victim and he admitted to giving the victim crack cocaine and heroin, according to the probable cause statement. Police also clarified Martin believed the victim to be 16 years old and learned prior to police involvement the victim was younger.

Martin made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Robert Adkins. He was appointed an attorney and bail was set at $50,000, with the requirement he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Martin is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 14 for a roll call hearing at 9 a.m. before Adkins.