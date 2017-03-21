Tooele man charged with unlawful sexual conduct with minor

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in connection to unlawful sexual contact with an underage victim.

Gilbert Graham, 62, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old.

Tooele City police were contacted by the South Salt Lake Police Department about an investigation into Graham and a 16-year-old victim, according to a probable cause statement. After the South Salt Lake detective had interviewed the victim, it was found that two occasions of unlawful sexual conduct occurred, with one in Tooele in January.

The victim told police the encounter was consensual, the statement said.

When Tooele City police interviewed Graham, he admitted to the two occurrences and that sex did occur, the statement said. Gilbert also said the acts were consensual.

Graham made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, where he was informed of the charges and assigned a public defender.

Graham is scheduled to return to court on April 4 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Robert Adkins for a roll call hearing.