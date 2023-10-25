Each year, Tooele City’s James Hunter collects food and monetary donations for his Thanksgiving food drive to feed around 150 families in need. Hunter began collecting donations for this year’s drive on Oct. 1.

Hunter will be collecting turkeys, stuffing, bagged potatoes, gravy mix, green beans, whole kernel corn, olives, cranberry sauce, eggs, cans of sweet potatoes, miniature marshmallows, brown sugar, premade pumpkin pies, whipped topping, and rolls this year.

Food and monetary donations for all non perishable items can be dropped off to Hunter anytime between now and November 18. All perishable items should be dropped off from Nov. 16-18.

Those interested in helping should drop-off food or donations at 331 Joshua Drive after 12:30 p.m. each day. Those who would like to donate can also call 801-651-6223 to arrange for drop-off.

Monetary donations can also be made on Venmo @James-Hunter135. So far, Hunter has collected around $1,800 in donations, but with each meal costing about $50 to purchase, he will need to raise $7,500 or receive the equivalent in food donations to meet his goal of providing Thanksgiving dinner for 150 families.

Each year, Hunter posts in each local community Facebook page, as well as on his food drive Facebook page “Community Food Drive with James Hunter” asking for nominations of families in need who could use a Thanksgiving dinner. This year, nominations will open the first week of November.

“We try to help everyone who asks,” Hunter said.

Hunter began his Thanksgiving food program in 2019. The first year, he provided residents of Tooele County with 35 meals. Last year in 2022, Hunter provided 146 families with meals.

Hunter also collects food and monetary donations for his Christmas dinner program in November and December.

If more money is collected for Thanksgiving meals than is needed, Hunter will put it towards his Christmas program.