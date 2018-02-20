Tooele man dies after rollover accident Sunday

A Tooele man died following a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

Tooele City police identified the victim in the crash as 19-year-old Lincoln Powers.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 400 North and Seventh Street around 10:05 a.m., Tooele City police said. Powers was driving his Ford Escape northbound on Seventh Street and rolled, colliding with a utility pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Following the accident, there were live power lines on the ground near the SUV, according to Tooele City police. First responders and citizens who witnessed the crash were able to free Powers from the vehicle and move him away from the electrical hazard.

Powers was transported by ambulance to a medical helicopter, which flew him to a Salt Lake-area hospital in extremely critical condition, Tooele City police said. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power crews responded to the scene within 15 minutes to begin repairs on the downed power lines. Traffic in the area of the accident was affected for about three hours, fully reopening around 1 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Tooele City police.

Powers, a 2017 graduate of Tooele High School, starred for the Buffaloes on the football field. He was a First Team All-State selection during his senior season, during which he rushed for 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns as a running back and was also recognized as a strong defensive player. He was also a key member of Tooele’s boys basketball team.