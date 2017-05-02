Tooele man faces felony drug charges after shoplifting arrest

A Tooele man appeared in 3rd District Court on felony charges Monday in connection with a report of shoplifting that resulted in the recovery of illegal drugs.

Shawn D. Gressman, 41, is charged with four counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and retail theft.

Tooele City police were dispatched to the Tooele Walmart on reports of a shoplifting in progress at 10 p.m. on April 25, according to a probable cause statement. An employee reported the man, dressed in a black hat, gray shirt and gray sweats, was hiding merchandise in his pockets.

Prior to arrival, the officer was notified by dispatch the suspect was at the self-checkout and preparing to leave the store and the asset protection employee was going to attempt to stop him, the statement said. When an officer arrived, the employee pointed out the man, who the officer identified as Gressman from previous encounters.

The officer pulled up to Gressman in his car and called him by name to stop, according to the statement. Gressman allegedly acknowledged the officer by looking at him but continued to walk away, dropping merchandise from his pockets in the parking lot.

Despite multiple commands to stop, Gressman continued to walk away from the officer, dropping items and refusing to keep his hands away from his pockets, the statement said. When the officer grabbed him, Gressman stopped and he was placed under arrest for shoplifting and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Gressman was searched by the officer back at his patrol vehicle and $125 in additional merchandise was found in his sweat pants, as well as five plastic baggies in his wallet, according to the probable cause statement. The baggies contained four different substances the officer identified as drugs, but the statement does not identify which controlled substances were found.

Gressman is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court for a roll call hearing on May 16 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.