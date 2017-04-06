Tooele man faces felony drug possession charge

A Tooele man is facing a felony drug charge after he was stopped by police for not having a registration plate on his motorcycle.

Christopher L. Fernandez, 32, is charged with third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a denied license.

A Tooele City police officer on patrol observed Fernandez riding a green motorcycle without a registration plate and swerving from side-to-side in the area of S. Coleman Street and Mobile Avenue on March 21 around 1:30 p.m., a probable cause statement said. The officer initiated a traffic stop after Fernandez stopped in the middle of the road and then continued to drive.

During the stop, Fernandez admitted to the officer that he did not have a license and his motorcycle was not registered, the statement said. The officer asked Fernandez if he had anything illegal in his possession, which he denied.

When the officer asked if he could search him, Fernandez gave him permission and pulled a pack of cigarettes from his pocket and tossed them on the ground, the probable cause statement said. During the search, the officer saw Fernandez place his foot over the pack of cigarettes and he was asked to remove his foot.

The officer observed a small plastic bag on top of the cigarettes, containing a white crystalline substance that was identified as methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement. Fernandez made a personal phone call shortly after and admitted to the party on the phone he was smoking meth again and was caught with the drug.

Fernandez is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on April 17 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.