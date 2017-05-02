Tooele man faces sexual abuse charges from 1979 incident

A Tooele man is facing felony sexual abuse charges stemming from an incident in 1979 after he was charged with a recent allegation of sexual assault.

Gilbert Graham, 62, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated sex abuse of a child. He was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old on March 22.

The sexual abuse charges from nearly 40 years ago came to light after the victim saw an article online about the previous charges in March, according to a Tooele City police report. The victim said Graham was a substitute teacher at Tooele Junior High School in 1979 and the early 1980s, which is when the alleged abuse occurred.

The victim said Graham was his substitute gym teacher around 1979 and 1980, the report said.

During that time period, the victim said he went to a home belonging to a relative of Graham and they were wrestling, the report said. During the wrestling, the victim said Graham stopped and told him it was OK to touch each other’s genitals; the ensuing abuse went on for a few minutes and involved touching but no penetration.

After speaking with the victim, Tooele City police interviewed Graham at the police department, the report said. He told police he was a substitute teacher for various Tooele schools from 1978-1982, including Tooele Junior High School.

Graham said he worked as a substitute teacher for math, science, health and physical education classes.

When asked about his interactions with boys at Tooele Junior High, Graham said he only had normal “teacher type relationships” with students, according to the police report.

Police told Graham about the sexual abuse allegations against him from 1979 involving a student, Graham initially denied them, the report said. When investigators gave him the victim’s name, however, Graham said he remembered him well and then admitted to the sexual abuse.

During the interview, Graham admitted to police that there were other victims that may come forward and said there are likely five or six, according to the police report. He also didn’t provide any names of victims, which he said he couldn’t remember, until he gave the name of a high school student.

Graham told police his victims were usually 15 or 16 years old and male, the report said.

The charges filed against Graham this March were in relation to a 16-year-old victim, who said the unlawful sexual conduct was consensual, with one of the encounters occurring in Tooele City. Graham admitted to the sex, which occurred on two separate occasions, and said the encounters were consensual.

Anyone with information involving sexual abuse allegations connected to Gilbert Graham can contact the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-8900.