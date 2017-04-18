Tooele man facing charges after pulling knife at high school

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in connection with a knife being pulled on students at Tooele High School on April 10.

Andrew D. Horn Moreno, 19, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises and criminal trespass on school property.

A Tooele City police officer working at Tooele High was notified that a group of students had a knife pulled on them, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting teacher identified the suspect, later identified as Moreno, walking west on Vine Street.

When the officer caught up with Moreno, he said he was just coming from the high school, the statement said. The officer asked if Moreno had been in an argument with students and Moreno said he was speaking with a specific student.

Four Tooele High students, including the victim, were interviewed by Tooele City police, the probable cause statement said. Each of the students said Moreno came to the school near the portables on the west side of the property to speak with the victim and an argument began.

Following the argument, the students began to walk away and the victim said Moreno pulled out a knife, the statement said. The victim described the knife as having a pushbutton to open and a blue handle.

After Moreno was taken into custody, a knife matching the victim’s description was found about 100 feet from the portables and school property, the probable cause statement said. It was collected and booked into evidence.