Tooele man facing first-degree felony counts of child sex abuse

A Tooele man is facing nine first-degree felony child sex abuse charges after a victim told police that he had been sexually abused by the man approximately 100 times.

According to the charging document, Daniel Pacheco, 56, was charged with nine counts of sodomy of a child, with offense dates ranging from 1997 to 2001.

According to a probable cause statement, Tooele City police were contacted by an individual who knew Pacheco. The individual disclosed that he was contacted via text by the victim who informed him that he had been molested by Pacheco.

Tooele City police interviewed the victim, who disclosed that Pacheco began molesting him when he was 8 years old, according to the statement. The victim said that he was often awakened during the night to Pacheco fondling him while staying at his home.

According to the victim in the statement, the molestation stopped temporarily when he was 13, and began again when he was 15 and continued until he was 18 years old.

During the interview, the victim stated the reason why he was reporting the abuse now was because he had recently seen a social media post indicating that Pacheco may have molested another child, according to the statement.

A summons for Pacheco to appear in court was issued. He is ordered to appear before Judge Matthew Bates of the Tooele County Third District Court on Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m., according to the summons document filed on Nov. 6.

In 2013, Pacheco was convicted of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. He pled guilty to third-degree felony lewdness, which was later dropped to a class A misdemeanor in 2016 following a 90-day jail sentence and a 3-year probationary period, according to 4th District court records.

According to court documents, Pacheco has previously been arrested for theft, property damage, and two cases of allowing a dog to attack.