Tooele man facing two cases of drug distribution charges

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in two different cases, both related to the alleged distribution of methamphetamine.

Brandon Keith Burr, 37, is charged with second-degree felony distribution, offer or arrange the distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor manufacture or deliver drug paraphernalia in one case.

In the second, he’s charged with first-degree felony distribution, offer or arrange the distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor manufacture or deliver drug paraphernalia.

In the first case, a detective in the Tooele City Police Department was contacted by a confidential informant who said they could purchase meth from Burr on Feb. 12, according to a probable cause statement. The detective gave the informant a transmitter and $40 of buy money, following a search, then dropped them off to meet with Burr.

The informant went into Burr’s residence and then were picked back up by the detective, where they provided a plastic baggie with a white, crystal-like substance identified as methamphetamine, the statement said. When investigators gave the informant a photograph lineup, they identified the picture of Burr as the person who sold them the meth, which weighed in at 2.3 grams.

A similar methodology was used on April 29 in the second case, according to the probable cause statement. In the second case, however, the probable cause statement did not mention the confidential informant picking Burr from a photo lineup and the amount of methamphetamine purchased weighed 4.0 grams.

Burr made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on both cases on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. He is scheduled to return to court for both cases on Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.