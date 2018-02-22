Tooele man given probation in child sexual abuse case

A Tooele man was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing Tuesday in 3rd District court after pleading no contest to sexual abuse charges in a previous hearing.

Lawrence A. Krish, 67, pleaded no contest to amended counts of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child and third-degree felony forcible sexual abuse during a Jan. 8 hearing.

Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates sentenced Krish to 60 months probation and 200 hours of community service, after suspending prison sentences of one to 15 years in the sex abuse of child charge and up to five years in the forcible sexual abuse charge. Bates placed Krish on zero tolerance parole, which includes abiding by Group A sex offender conditions and having no contact with the victim.

Tooele City police were notified of allegations against Krish after the victim, who was younger than 15 years old, was interviewed at the Tooele Children’s Justice Center last July, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said they awoke to Krish, who is close to the victim’s family, rubbing their genitals.

In the interview, the victim said Krish had reached under their shirt and down their pants multiple times over the course of several years, the statement said.

When interviewed by police, Krish denied touching the victim inappropriately and said there may have been inadvertent touching when hugging the victim from behind.

Tooele City police arrested Krish following his interview, where he was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center. Bates gave him credit for the 217 days served in the county jail.