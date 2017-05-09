Tooele man in court over assault with pepper spray, board

A Tooele man appeared in 3rd District Court on assault charges Monday after an altercation near his home.

Travis Leif Starkey, 25, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault.

Tooele City police were dispatched to West Utah Avenue around 5 p.m. on May 2 concerning reports of a fight in progress, according to a probable cause statement. The caller reported two men were fighting, with one man armed with a stick and the other with a knife.

The victim said the assailant, identified as Starkey, came running out of his house and threw a bowl of food at him, the statement said. Starkey then used pepper spray, hitting his torso and shoulders, according to the victim.

The victim also said Starkey hit him in the right upper arm with a board, according to the statement. The responding officer observed a bruise and red marks on the back of the victim’s arm.

The reporting party said they saw Starkey bullying the victim before grabbing a board and charging the victim, according to the probable cause statement. Another witness said they saw the victim skateboarding by Starkey’s home and Starkey running out of his home to pepper spray him.

Starkey confirmed with police that a board with rusty nails on it was used and he was placed under arrest.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court, Starkey was assigned a public defender and no bail was ordered. He is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on May 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins for a roll call hearing.