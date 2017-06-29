Tooele man pleads guilty to felony robbery in plea deal

A Tooele man pleaded guilty to felony robbery charges during an appearance in 3rd District Court on Wednesday.

Christopher James Hepner, 23, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree felony robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Three misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed without prejudice as part of a plea deal with the state.

The arresting officer from the Tooele City Police Department received an email with an attached photo of a white man wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt and a red jacket with black stripe in relation to a strong-arm robbery at Tooele’s Walmart on April 30, according to a probable cause statement. During a traffic stop on May 2, the officer identified the male who had been stopped; Hepner, matched the description of the man from the photo.

The officer informed Hepner he was being arrested in connection with the strong arm robbery as he matched the man in the description and was wearing the same jacket. Hepner told police it was not him in the photograph and requested to speak with his lawyer before being transported to the Tooele County Detention Center.

Hepner is scheduled for sentencing in 3rd District Court on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.