Tooele man pleads guilty to forcible sexual abuse

A Tooele man pleaded guilty to two felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Ryan Foster Cook, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse in 3rd District Court Tuesday morning. Charges of first-degree felony object rape and first-degree felony forcible sodomy were dismissed with prejudice.

Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13 at 4 p.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.

Tooele City police were notified on Dec. 14 after the female victim told a high school employee she was sexually assaulted at the sewer plant on 700 West, according to a probable cause statement. An officer spoke with the victim, who said Cook drove her to the sewer plant after they had dinner together.

The victim said Cook began to kiss and touch her, the statement said. She also said Cook forced oral sex on her, despite asking him to stop and telling him no.

When Cook met with police on Dec. 19, he said the victim told him she didn’t want anything to happen, according to the probable cause statement. He admitted to officers the sexual assault happened as the victim described and said he remembered the victim said “ouch” at one point but he continued the assault.