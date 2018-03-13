Tooele man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man pleaded guilty to a felony sexual abuse charge during an appearance in 3rd District Court last week.

Tanner Joseph Sterrett, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child as part of his plea deal with the state. He was originally charged with three counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child.

During his appearance in 3rd District Court last Tuesday, Sterrett’s bail was reduced to $10,000 bondable but would need to wear an ankle monitor for house arrest and have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 14. He must also have a pyscho-sexual evaluation and report to state Adult Probation and Parole within 48 hours of a release from jail.

Sterrett was charged with sexual abuse of a child after Tooele City police received a report from the state Department of Child and Family Services, according to a probable cause statement. The report said the victim, younger than 4 years old, told investigators during a Children’s Justice Center interview that Sterrett had inappropriately touched her.

Sterrett waived his Miranda rights and spoke with police, and told them he had touched the victim inappropriately while helping her go to the bathroom, the statement said. He also said he touched the victim inappropriately another time “because he was bored,” the statement said.

Sterrett is scheduled for sentencing on May 15 at 9 a.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.