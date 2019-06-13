Tooele man pleads guilty to stolen vehicle, drug possession

A Tooele man pleaded guilty to a pair of felony charges during an appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Christopher Lynn Fernandez, 34, pleaded guilty to amended counts of third-degree felony receive or transfer of stolen vehicles, and third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance.

Two counts of second-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed without prejudice.

In a second case from Feb. 25, in which Fernandez was charged with first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, the charges were dismissed with prejudice.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched to the area of 389 N. 1000 West on reports of a suspicious vehicle on April 9, which appeared to be attempting to drive on the railroad tracks, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officers located the vehicle and made contact with the man inside, identified as Fernandez, who told them the car was stuck in the mud.

During their conversation with Fernandez, officers discovered a backpack and small bag that were placed behind a bush, the statement said. Inside the bag, officers found small individual baggies, a scale, a syringe, a glasses case containing a pipe and substances suspected to be marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

In a conversation with police, Fernandez said the items found in the bag were his, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers ran the vehicle plate, it was found to be listed as stolen on the National Crime Information Center database, the statement said. When the vehicle owner was contacted, they said they were not familiar with Fernandez and no one should have the vehicle.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m. in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates.