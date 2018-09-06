Tooele man pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct

A Tooele man pleaded guilty to a felony charge during an appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Brandon Edward Catt, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old. He was previously charged with first-degree felony rape, first-degree distribution of a controlled substance, and third-degree felony cause or permit a child or vulnerable adult to be exposed to a controlled substance.

Tooele City police received a child abuse neglect report on April 18, which advised a 16-year-old girl had recently given birth to a baby and several individuals suspected Catt, who was in a position of trust to the girl, was the father, according to a probable cause statement.

Police interviewed the suspect at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center, where she did not disclose any sexual involvement with Catt.

The following day, the victim spoke with police at a friend’s house and said she had sex with Catt long before she got pregnant, according to the probable cause statement. On April 20, the victim recanted her statement to police and said she never had sex with Catt.

Police then obtained consent from the state Department of Child and Family Services, who had custody of the victim’s child, for a cheek swab, the statement said. The cheek swab was obtained on April 24 and a paternity test was submitted on May 2.

The results of the DNA paternity test, which were received on June 27, determined Catt was the biological father, according to the probable cause statement.

Catt is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.