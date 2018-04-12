Tooele man pleads not guilty to charge of aggravated robbery

During arraignment in 3rd District Court on Tuesday, a Tooele City man pleaded not guilty to criminal charges connected to the robbery of a man in January.

John Scott Shepherd, 33, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At Tuesday’s arraignment, a final pretrial conference was scheduled for June 12 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 27 at 9 a.m., also before Bates.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a residence on 730 West on Jan. 22 in response to a man who had been beat up, according to a probable cause statement. The victim told officers he had arrived at Shepherd’s home where Shepherd and another man, Zane Walton, began to question him, leading to an argument between the three men.

Walton, 29, of Tooele, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the questioning and argument, the victim said Shepherd was holding a black semi-automatic handgun, the statement said. The victim said Walton brought him upstairs and hit him in the face while holding a knife, the statement said. Shepherd then came upstairs and locked an exterior door to the home before walking back downstairs, according to the victim.

Walton made a threatening comment and the victim believed Walton was going to kill him, the probable cause statement said. Walton took the victim’s watch, wallet, cell phone, necklace bracelet and car keys, though the victim said he was able to escape from the house and call police from a neighboring house when Walton became distracted.

Police served a search warrant on Shepherd’s home and found a black semi-automatic handgun, as well as the personal items the victim reported as missing, the statement said. Officers also located the knife Walton was said to be holding and a small plastic baggy with a white crystalline substance in a common area of the residence.