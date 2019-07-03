Tooele man pleads not guilty to charges of sex abuse, burglary

A Tooele man facing felony charges in two separate cases in 3rd District Court pleaded not guilty to all charges during court appearances Tuesday.

Randy E. Hunter, 40, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child in a case filed Feb. 15. He is also charged with third-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, in a case filed on April 10.

On Jan. 6, Tooele City police received a report a 7-year-old victim had been touched by Hunter, according to a probable cause statement. During an interview with investigators, the victim described the abuse, in which Hunter touched them sexually and made them touch him.

After charges were filed in 3rd District Court on Feb. 15, a $50,000 warrant was issued for Hunter on Feb. 26.

On March 29, a Tooele City police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a burglary the night before, a probable cause statement said. The reporting party indicated the maintenance room at the complex had been burglarized and a hedge trimmer and cordless drill motor were taken.

The following day, Hunter was arrested for his outstanding warrant and interviewed in connection with the burglary at the apartment complex, the statement said. Hunter admitted to burglarizing the maintenance room and said the stolen items were in a vehicle in Tooele City.

After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, the stolen items were recovered, according to the probable cause statement.

Hunter is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for pretrial conferences in both cases on July 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.