Tooele man pleads not guilty to felony object rape charge

A 23-year-old Tooele man entered a not guilty plea to object rape charges, a first-degree felony, during a court hearing held on Wednesday, August 2, at the Gordon R. Hall Courthouse in Tooele City.

During a June 30, 2023 preliminary hearing, 3rd District Court Judge John Dow found sufficient facts to support probable cause to bind the case for trial.

The victim reported that she had been raped to the Tooele County Sheriff’s office in January 2022. A deputy was assigned to investigate the case on Jan. 3. 2022.

The assigned deputy interviewed the victim. The victim told the deputy that sometime between the last week of July and the first week of August 2021 she was staying at her fiance’s house with Clawson.

The victim told the deputy that she and Clawson had been drinking heavily and she passed out on the couch. She told the deputy that she did not recall what happened that night but when she woke up, she noticed that she was no longer wearing the shorts that she had gone to sleep in, according to the deputy’s statement.

Clawson informed the victim that he had felt her vagina and showed her a video of his fingers being placed inside her vagina. The victim told the deputy that she did not consent to the sexual contact, according to the probable cause statement.

The Tooele County Attorney’s office filed the object rape charge with the court on June 1, 2022. A summons was issued for Clawson on June 3, 2022 by 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Oct. 30, 2023. Clawson is not in custody.