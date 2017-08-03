Tooele man receives up to 30 years in prison for robberies

A Tooele man who pleaded guilty to robbery and theft charges is facing up to 30 years in prison after he assaulted two different victims in a 12-hour span in April.

Steffen Arnold England, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony robbery in one case on June 13. He pleaded guilty to second-degree felony robbery and second-degree felony theft in another case on the same date.

England was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison in the second-degree felony robbery case by 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins. In the second-degree felony robbery and theft cases, Adkins sentenced England to one to 15 years for each charge, to be served concurrently. England will serve the prison term in the second case consecutively to the first case, however.

According to a probable cause statement, Tooele City police responded to the Kirk Hotel on Vine Street on reports of an aggravated robbery around 11 p.m. on April 23. The victim said they were delivering a pizza when England attacked them with a skateboard, hitting them several times.

England stole the pizza and the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the area on foot, the statement said. A security camera in the area captured footage of the entire assault.

The next morning, Tooele City police were dispatched to another aggravated robbery, this time on Vine Street, according to the probable cause statement. The victim identified England as their attacker.

When police eventually tracked down England and he was brought to the police department for questioning, he told officers “when he mixes methamphetamine with heroin he loses control,” according to the probable cause statement.

England also told officers he had no memory of the assault on the victim in the pizza delivery attack.