Tooele man sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

A Tooele man will spend up to 15 years in prison after he violated probation in an unlawful sexual conduct with a minor case.

Michael Keystin Martin, 22, was sentenced to no less than one year, and no more than 15 years in the Utah State Prison for second-degree felony exploitation of a minor, and up to five years in prison for two counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 3rd District Court on Tuesday. He will serve the three prison sentences concurrently.

Charges against Martin stem from an Oct. 25, 2017, court filing. In the case, Martin was originally charged with second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and one count of third-degree felony endangerment of a child or elder adult.

Grantsville City police were notified of a sexual relationship between the 15-year-old victim and Martin on Oct. 17, 2017, including information Martin may have photos of the victim, according to a probable cause statement.

During initial contact, Grantsville City police learned the victim had sex with Martin and there were at least two nude photos of the victim on his phone, the statement said.

In an interview with police, Martin admitted to having sex with the victim but said he believed the victim was 17 years old, according to the probable cause statement. Martin showed the officer the nude photos on his phone but said the victim sent them to him and he thought he had deleted them.

When investigators spoke with the victim, they told police Martin had sex with them at least twice and Martin had touched them sexually at least two more times, the statement said. The victim also told police Martin gave them crack cocaine before one of the incidents.

Investigators met with Martin again on Oct. 23 and clarified there were at least four sexual interactions with the victim and he admitted to giving the victim crack cocaine and heroin, according to the probable cause statement. Police also clarified Martin believed the victim to be 16 years old and learned prior to police involvement the victim was younger.

Martin pleaded guilty to second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual exploitation of a minor on Nov. 28, 2017. He was sentenced to probation for 60 months on Jan. 16 and his prison sentence was suspended.

On Aug. 31, Martin allegedly violated his probation in connection with a domestic violence incident in Grantsville in which he was intoxicated, according to court documents. Martin’s probation required he not consume alcohol or violate any laws.