Tooele man sentenced to life in prison for murder

The Tooele man who pleaded guilty to murdering a South Salt Lake man was sentenced to 15-years-to-life in prison on Monday in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake.

Jeffery Ray Shepherd, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October during a change of plea hearing. Shepherd was previously charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder, a charge that can carry the death penalty.

Shepherd had also been charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony obstruction of justice, but both charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Matthew Earl Holt, 46, of South Jordan, was found dead by a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 952 W. 3265 South by South Salt Lake City police on Easter Sunday, according to a probable cause statement. Officers did not locate a gun or bullet casing on scene and there was no money in Holt’s wallet or vehicle.

An examiner with the state Office of the Medical Examiner determined Holt’s death was homicide caused by a close range gunshot, according to the probable cause statement.

A statewide search began for a Chevrolet Sonic seen in surveillance footage near Holt’s vehicle at the scene of the murder, the statement said. On May 14, an off-duty officer noticed a car matching the description leaving Interstate 80 at Exit 99 in Tooele County.

Tooele City police assisted with the traffic stop of the vehicle, which was driven by Shepherd and registered in his name, the statement said.

After initially telling police he spent Easter Sunday at home with his roommates, Shepherd admitted to police that he was at the scene of the shooting, the statement said. He said he exited his car with a gun, confronted Holt and demanded money, before shooting him in the head.

Shepherd told police he picked up the spent casing, washed blood from the car and left the scene, according to the statement. Shepherd admitted to disposing of the gun in a dumpster behind a McDonald’s restaurant.