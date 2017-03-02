Tooele man sentenced to prison for convenience store shooting

A Tooele man is facing three years to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree felony attempted murder.

Vernal George Wright, 38, was found guilty on the attempted murder charge and misdemeanor reckless endangerment during a jury trial on Jan. 5. The two-day trial ended with the nine-member jury arriving at a guilty verdict after several hours of deliberation.

During Wright’s appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday, Judge Robert Adkins sentenced him to three years to life in prison for the attempted murder charge and gave him credit for time served on the reckless endangerment charge, which was then closed.

On May 5 last year, Wright and a female companion were in an argument with a 32-year-old male in the parking lot of a convenience store at 1:30 a.m., according to the Tooele City Police Department.

Witnesses saw Wright and the woman leave the parking lot in a white Pontiac during the confrontation, which is when Wright allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot.

The bullet missed the victim, but Wright and the white Pontiac car left the scene, according to police. After the exchange, Tooele City police reported Wright as being armed and dangerous, while requesting aid from the public in spotting him or providing information on his possible location.

Several members of the Tooele City Police Department were among the witnesses involved in the jury trial and evidence included surveillance footage and the 911 call connected to the shooting.

Prosecutors also provided a shell casing, shell jacket and Wright’s tattoos as evidence in the case.