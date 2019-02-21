Tooele man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child

A Tooele man will spend six years to life in the Utah State Prison for sexual abuse of a child following sentencing Tuesday morning in 3rd District Court.

Dennis J. Andreasen, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child last Dec. 4. Two additional counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor were dismissed without prejudice.

On Tuesday, Andreasen was sentenced on the first-degree felony to an indeterminate term of six years to life in prison, with restitution to be determined within one year.

Tooele City police were notified of the allegations against Andreasen after he contacted the state Division of Child and Family Services to admit to committing child abuse, the probable cause statement said. Andreasen first admitted the abuse to a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they decided together to report it to child services.

The victim, who was younger than 8 years old, was interviewed at the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center, the statement said. They told investigators Andreasen touched them sexually and had them touch him sexually.

The victim also told investigators they watched movies with nudity in them with Andreasen, the statement said. The victim said Andreasen recorded videos of all of the alleged incidents using his phone.

When interviewed by police, Andreasen admitted to the incidents of sexual abuse described by the victim, watching the pornographic films and recording video of the incidents on his phone, the probable cause statement said.